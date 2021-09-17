Covid-19 special vaccination camp successful

A special campaign towards Covid-19 vaccination was successfully held at 122 centres in the district.

Those who had not taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination went to the vaccination centres and got themselves vaccinated.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr R Venkatesh paid a visit to the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Omkara Sadana in Madikeri and inspected the progress.

He said that 20,000 vaccines have been supplied to the district and 15,300 people obtained the first dose. There was a target to vaccinate 20,000 people on the day of the special campaign.

There is no need to panic. But, everyone has to follow the precautionary measures and strictly adhere to the government guidelines, said the DHO.

About 86% progress has been achieved in the first dose vaccination. The cooperation of people is necessary for the district to achieve 100% vaccination, he added.

The DHO said that 18 dengue and 1 Chikungunya case has been reported from January till date in the district and all of them have been cured. Eight children who tested positive for Covid-19 during the last seven days have recovered.

He requested the people to visit the nearest hospital to get themselves tested if they have fever, cold or cough.