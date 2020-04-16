Covid-19 surveillance: Asha workers, MPWs to conduct door-to-door survey

As a part of surveillance to check the spread of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada district, Asha workers and Multi Purpose Workers (MPWs) in Dakshina Kannada have launched a door-to-door survey in order to collect information on Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), said DK Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

She appealed to the citizens to cooperate and furnish details to Asha workers and MPWs who visit their home during the survey. The report, when ready, will help experts in assessing the situation in the district. Asha workers will not seek any documents. Instead, they will collect details about family members, address and phone number.

"In addition, they will collect information about family members suffering from cold, fever, cough, breathlessness, in addition to heart-related ailment, cancer and kidney ailments," said the DC.

Such information helps the health department to conduct sampling. “Already primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients have been traced and their samples have been tested. Measures will be taken to know whether Covid-19 has reached the community at large.

If ILI and SARI are noticed in a particular area, then testing will be taken up in the particular cluster,” said the DC.

The public should not panic and provide the information and help the department in containing the spread of Covid-19.

She said that if anyone is suffering from fever and cold, then he/she should visit the nearest hospital.

Already 14 fever clinics have been set up at taluk hospitals in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Sullia, District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru and at eight medical colleges of A J College at Kuntikana, Fr Muller Medical College Hospital, KMC, Attavar; Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Deralakatte; Srinivas Medical College Hospital, Mukka; KS Hegde Charitable Hospital, Deralakatte; KVG Medical College Hospital, Sullia and Kanachur Medical College Hospital at Natekal.

The lockdown has received good response from the public and will be continued until May 3. The people should not come out unnecessarily and should wear mask compulsorily while coming out of the house. Out of 12 Covid positive cases in Dakshina Kannada, nine had been discharged. The discharged have been asked to remain home quarantined for 14 days.