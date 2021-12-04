Covid-19 tests will be increased to 5,000 per day in Udupi: DC

Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao said all precautions had been taken to control Covid-19 in the district.

He told reporters in DC Hall that the number of Covid-19 tests will be increased to prevent the spread of Covid-19 cases.

Last week, 16,187 swab samples had been tested. An average of 2,313 samples were tested per day. The positivity rate is 0.4% and the district has 88 active cases, he added.

The number of tests in the district will be increased to 5,000 per day. For the past one week, 69 people had arrived from Kerala and nine among them had tested positive for Covid 19. As many as 266 people had arrived from Maharashtra and 12 positive cases were reported, said the DC.

The swab samples of 91 people from foreign countries were sent for testing. Three people from high-risk countries had been quarantined. They will be subjected to testing after seven days. Travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra should produce RT-PCR negative report on arrival to Udupi district, said Rao.

Home quarantine is mandatory for those who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Students and teachers in schools and colleges will undergo random testing. The employees at malls, retail stores, offices, pubs, catering services and industries will be tested for Covid-19, he said.

Rao said 25 nodal officers had been appointed for overseeing the arrangement of beds and oxygen in 25 private hospitals. The testing, vaccination, treatment and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will be followed diligently. Ceremonies and functions should not have more than 500 guests.

“Fines will be slapped on those not wearing masks and licences of shops not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will be cancelled,” he added.