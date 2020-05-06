COVID-19: Three more test positive in Dakshina Kannada

Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. With this, the number of positive cases in the district has increased to 28.

A 38-year-old woman and 11-year-old girl, who were the primary contact of P 536, have tested positive, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

A 16-year-old girl, who was the primary contact of P 390 and was under observation at quarantine facility at NITK in Surathkal, has tested positive. All the three are being treated at Wenlock COVID-19 Hospital in Mangaluru.

Dakshina Kannada has 13 active coronavirus cases. Of the 28 cases, only 12 have been discharged so far and three have lost their lives.

Further, the condition of P 536, who is suffering from TB meningitis, and P 507, who is suffering from high BP and had a stroke, is said to be serious.