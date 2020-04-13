COVID-19: Throat samples of all Chembugudde residents in Mangaluru to be tested

The health officials decided to collect throat swab samples of all the residents in Chembugudde area in Ullal CMC limits in Mangaluru on Monday after a man who attended Tablighi Jamaat religious gathering at Nizamuddin was tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

About 100 samples were collected since morning. The said patient had moved around Chembugudde area after coming from the religious gathering and had even offered prayers at a local masjid. Hence, the officials had decided to collect the throat swab samples of all the residents as a precautionary measure.

A team of doctors had made arrangements to collect the throat swabs of people in Chembugudde area in the morning. Fearing of getting infection no one had come forward to give their samples.

Later, local MLA U T Khader, Dakshina Kannada District Wakf Advisory Committee President Kanachur Monu, and local elected member voluntarily allowed the health officials to collect their throat swab samples and instilled confidence in the people.

“Till we reached the spot, no one was ready for collecting throat swab samples. To ward off the fear, I asked the officials to collect my throat swab sample. Later, people came forward,” Khader said.