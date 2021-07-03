Covid-19 vaccination camp today

The Department of Collegiate Education and Mangalore University will organise a Covid-19 vaccination camp for students, teaching and non-teaching staff of Government BTCG First Grade College in Yaduru, on the college premises at 10.30 am on July 3.

The camp will be held in association with the health department.

Students, teaching staff, guest lecturers and non-teaching staff will be vaccinated.

All are requested to bring their identity card and Aadhaar card. Following Covid-19 guidelines is necessary, college principal Raju stated in a press release.