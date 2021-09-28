Covid-19 vaccination camp

Covid-19 vaccination camp today

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Sep 28 2021, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 23:22 ist

A vaccination camp towards the second dose of Covid-19 will be held at BTCG Government First Grade College at Yadur village from 10 am onwards on September 29, for the teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the college, stated a press release issued by college principal Raju.

Teaching staff including guest faculty, non-teaching staff and students should compulsorily bring their identity card and Aadhaar card, stated the release.

