Covid-19 vaccination camp today

A vaccination camp towards the second dose of Covid-19 will be held at BTCG Government First Grade College at Yadur village from 10 am onwards on September 29, for the teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the college, stated a press release issued by college principal Raju.
Teaching staff including guest faculty, non-teaching staff and students should compulsorily bring their identity card and Aadhaar card, stated the release.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?
50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force
IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years
When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease
This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades
Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world
DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?
Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth
Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?
Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds