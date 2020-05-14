COVID-19: Woman discharged after recovery

A 30-year old woman (Patient 389) has recovered and was discharged from Wenlock COVID-19 Hospital on Thursday.

DC Sindhu B Rupesh said she was tested positive on April 19. Her throat swabs, collected on May 10 and 13 after the treatment, were tested negative for COVID-19, the DC added.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

With this, a total of 16 persons have recovered and discharged from hospital in the district. The district has 13 active cases. The reports of 252 samples are awaited. A total of 12 Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases were reported on Thursday in the district. As many as 19 persons have been admitted for observation, the DC said.