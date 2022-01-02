Covid cases rising in Dakshina Kannada

The Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Dakshina Kannada with the district reporting 63 fresh cases on Sunday.

The district had reported 40 cases on Saturday. A total of 7,987 samples were tested in the district and the positivity rate is 0.78%.

The district has registered a total of 1,16,493 cases, of which 1,14,560 have recovered. In the last 24 hours, 18 people have recovered.

The active cases in the district are 231. The district has also recorded one more fatality, thus taking the tally of deaths to 1,702. The deceased is a male patient from outside the district, said officials.