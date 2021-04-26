Covid casts a shadow on festivals, temple fairs in Napoklu

Several temples fairs and ceremonies were scheduled in Napoklu hobli in the month of April. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has cast its shadow on the temple fairs and festivals.

All the festivals and temple fairs were suspended last year due to the Covid induced lockdown. This year, few fairs were held without any fear.

Now, the Covid restrictions have posed a hindrance. The special Uyyale Habba at Ballamavati village scheduled on April 27 has been cancelled.

The Uyyale habba in the Bhagavathi Bhadrakali Temple is observed once in two years. During Uyyale Habba, several rituals of Bedu habba, Peeliyata and other traditional rituals are also observed.

The annual fair of Makki Shastavu Temple at Bethu on May 3 and 4 has also been suspended.

A large number of devotees used to take part in Deeparadhane Ajjappa Kola and Vishnumurthy Kola held as a part of the fair.

Owing to the Covid guidelines, the fair has been cancelled, said temple committee president Kuttanchettira Shyam Bopanna.