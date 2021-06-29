Covid infected person found dead in his house

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 29 2021, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 19:30 ist
Subbaiah's residence in Kumburu village.

The body of a Covid-19 infected person was found at his residence, in Kumburu village, near Madapura.

The deceased is Subbaiah (67), son of late Pattamada Mandanna.

After testing positive for Covid-19, Subbaiah was in home quarantine.

As the house was not opened for the last three days, the people in the neighbourhood grew suspicious and alerted MLA Appachu Ranjan M P, on Monday night.

The MLA, along with the local elected members and the officials, entered the house wearing PPE kits.

When they opened the door, they found the body of Subbaiah on the sofa.

