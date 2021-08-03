Covid negative report must for stay in Kodagu

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal has issued an order making RT-PCR negative certificates mandatory for those who arrive from Kerala and Maharastra and stay in Kodagu.
All hotels, homestays, resorts and lodges should check the RT-PCR negative certificate of those arriving which must be not older than 72 hours.
The details of the people from other states coming to the district should be provided to the local bodies, the deputy commissioner stated in the order.
