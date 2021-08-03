Covid negative report must for stay in Kodagu

Covid negative report must for stay in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 03 2021, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 17:42 ist

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal has issued an order making RT-PCR negative certificates mandatory for those who arrive from Kerala and Maharastra and stay in Kodagu.

All hotels, homestays, resorts and lodges should check the RT-PCR negative certificate of those arriving which must be not older than 72 hours.

The details of the people from other states coming to the district should be provided to the local bodies, the deputy commissioner stated in the order.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid negative report
Kodagu
mandatory
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things

Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

 