Covid patients struggle in hospital in Kodagu

With the rise in Covid-19 cases in Kodagu district, the patients are struggling for treatment and getting beds in the hospitals. The designated Covid-19 hospital has seen a surge in the admission of patients for the last few days.

The condition in Covid care centres set up at seven locations is no different. The patients are struggling. The sudden surge in cases has posed a lot of challenges in the district.

With the shortage of staff at the district hospital, there is a delay in admitting patients to the hospital and starting treatment for the infected.

A Covid patient has vented out his anger in a video showing two to three people sitting in one bed at the Covid designated hospital.

Kodagu Rakshana Vedike president Pavan Pemmaiah too has highlighted the loopholes in the Covid hospital.

Pemmaiah said that none of the paediatric doctors have visited the hospital since morning. It is a tragedy that three to four persons are in one bed.

The officials had given a rosy figure during a meeting chaired by District In-charge Minister V Somanna on Friday, he added.

As per the officials, there are 56 ICU beds. The children and infants are given special emphasis. A special arrangement has been made for the dialysis of Covid patients.

A total of 32 ventilators are available in the district. The health officials had informed the minister that additional 400 beds will be arranged.

In the meeting, the minister had lauded previous deputy commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Under the leadership of the previous deputy commissioner, an oxygen plant with 13,000 litres capacity was set up at the Covid hospital. As a result, the district has not faced a shortage of oxygen so far.

Helpline

The Kodagu district administration has set up a helpline for the benefit of the public. Cluster resource persons of the department of public instruction have been deployed as the nodal offices, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

Accordingly, the public can contact: Putta Ranganath for Madikeri taluk (08272-228396), Vanajakshi for Virajpet and Ponnampet taluk (08274-256328) and Shashidhar for Somwarpet and Kushalnagar taluk (08276-284567).

Police supply food

The police personnel supplied food for the destitutes in Madikeri town.

The destitutes were struggling for food with the closure of shops and business establishments. Food was supplied to more than 10 people.