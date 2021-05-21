Covid task force committee formed in Kodagu

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal has formed a Covid-19 task force committee led by the assistant commissioner towards improving facilities at the Designated Covid-19 Hospital in the district.

During a meeting in the deputy commissioner's office on Thursday, it was decided that the assistant commissioner will be the chairman of the task force committee. Dr Navin Kumar and Dr Nanjundegowda will be the members.

Dr Navin Kumar said that reports will be furnished by the task force to the district administration, on the comprehensive details of Covid-19 patients.

The report will be based on facts such as the number of Covid-19 patients admitted, the number of deaths, the reason for the death, condition of the patient during the admission, the number of patients in the general ward and ICU and so on, he said.

He also said that details also be provided on the number of specialist doctors, physicians, nursing staff and D group staff.

Dr Navin suggested checking the condition of patients regularly after their admission into the Designated Covid-19 Hospital. There should be no delay in the treatment.

The health condition of the Covid-19 patients should be monitored regularly and care should be taken to make sure that there are no complications, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that there is a need for a positive atmosphere in the Covid-19 hospital. The patients should be treated with care.

There should not be any room for complaints. The regulations issued by the government in connection with Covid-19 management should be followed without fail, she added.

Dr Aziz said that the nursing staff and D group staff posts are vacant and need to be filled.

Assistant Commissioner Eshwar Kumar Khandu, Resident Medical Officer Dr Roopesh Gopal, Dr Manjunath, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) Administrative Officer Dr Nanjundegowda were present.