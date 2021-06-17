Covid test: Tribals condemn discontinuation of ration items

Tribal leader Swamy has alleged the officials of pressurizing the tribal people in Basavanahalli rehabilitation site to undergo Covid-19 tests.

He said that an instruction was given by the officials to undergo the test.

Only afterwards, the nutritious food meant for the tribal people will be provided at the anganwadi centres, as per the instruction, he said.

Swamy condemned the move by the administration and said that the tribal families have been finding it difficult to make ends meet, due to the lockdown.

They have lost their daily waged labour. Elderly persons, pregnant women, puerperal women and children are in need of nutritious food. But, the officials who are supposed to ensure the welfare of tribal people, are blackmailing them, he said.

If the food is not provided, stern protests will be inevitable, he said.

In Gonikoppa

Gram Panchayat member Shankar said that the residents of tribal hamlets in and around Titimati are not being provided with ration items at the fair price shop in Titimati Lamp Society.

“There are more than 450 card holders in Titimati fair price shop limits. The shop will be closed when the tribal people go to collect ration items. The beneficiaries are provided with only five kilos of rice and are told to come the next month to collect the rest of the rice. The leftover rice is being illegally sold by the fair price shop owner,” alleged Shankar.