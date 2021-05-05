Covid warrior requests people not to panic

Covid warrior requests people not to panic

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • May 05 2021, 00:38 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 00:50 ist
N N Sharada

N N Sharada, who is a Covid warrior, working at the Guhya Subcentre of Maldare Primary Health Centre, said that people should not panic owing to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, one has to follow all precautionary measures and get themselves vaccinated, she added.

Sharada, who is a resident of Nelyahudikeri village, is working as a nurse.

She said that the pandemic is spreading fast compared to the previous year. Especially, the number of infected people has increased in rural areas.

Even though there is a shortage of vehicle facility, she, along with Asha workers, have been visiting the houses of the infected people and providing necessary tablets and health advisory.

More than 30 people in Kakkattukadu have been tested positive for Covid-19, she said.

With the intake of proper food and medicines, one can be cured of the virus. One should build immunity by consuming hot food and taking rest. People should wear masks and follow social distancing, she added.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

N N Sharada
Covid warrior
Kodagu
Maldare Primary Health Centre
covid second wave

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

 