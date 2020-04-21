Covid Warriors ensure medicines reached baby

Covid Warriors team overcame all odds to ensure that medicines reached a three-month-old baby stranded at Honnavar, following the lockdown.

The baby, belonging to one Robin D'Souza, had remained stranded in Honnavar.

On April 16, Covid Warriors Bengaluru headquarters contacted Dakshina Kannada-Udupi master volunteer Sahana and sought her help on providing medicines to the baby in Honnavar.

Sahana in turn informed another volunteer Sudeep Ghate from Mangaluru.

The child's father Robin D'Souza residing in Kallapu, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, had medicines with him. On April 17, volunteer Sudeep collected medicines and handed it over to Sajid Suber, who travelled with the medicines till Hejamady Cross. From there, the medicine was collected by Suketh from Udupi team.

Suketh in turn handed the medicines to Aneesh in Udupi, who took medicines till Shiroor Cross and informed the police. The police, however asked him to go to Honnavar on the following morning. In the meantime, Aneesh had contacted Udupi Red Cross Society Member Nithin Shetty, who had contacted health officials from Honnavar.

On the advice of the health official, Aneesh handed over the medicines to the police and returned to Udupi. Honnavar medical staff Mahesh Nayak collected medicines from police and travelled to Bhatkal.

Nayak ensured that the medicines reached the house where the child was staying, sources added.

The volunteers also politely returned the money given by the overjoyed father.