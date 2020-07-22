Covid warrior's family alleges discrimination

The family of a Covid warrior has alleged that they are facing discrimination from local residents.

In an email complaint sent to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, the complainant alleged that local residents are threatening those who are supplying essential commodities after their house was sealed.

The complainant said in the email, "I have been residing in Shirthadi with my two children and wife. My wife is a staff nurse at Wenlock Hospital and she tested positive for Covid-19 recently, along with my son. We are quarantined at home. Asha workers and doctors have been visiting us to enquire on our health. However, our house is yet to be sanitised. A few in our locality are threatening those who are supplying essential commodities to us. As a result, none of them is supplying us with essential commodities including milk. We are undergoing mental torture."

The district administration should take necessary action against those who are behind such activities, said the complainant.