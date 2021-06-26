Covid warriors in Kodagu await risk allowance

Hundreds of Covid warriors in Kodagu district, who have been toiling day and night, serving Covid-19 patients, are still awaiting their Covid-19 risk allowances from the government.

Except for Asha workers, the doctors, laboratory technicians, group D staff, staff nurses and nurses working on a contractual basis are awaiting their remuneration.

The state government had announced that it will provide a risk allowance for six months.

The additional secretary to the department of health and family welfare had issued an order towards the disbursal of the allowance, by the end of May.

It was ordered to provide a risk allowance of Rs 10,000 for a period of six months, for the group D staff who work while wearing PPE kits, at the Covid Health Centres, Designated Covid Hospital and the Covid Care Centres.

Similarly, an allowance of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 was to be paid for doctors, nurses and lab technicians working on a contractual basis, and an allowance of Rs 3,000 for the group D staff working without wearing PPE kits, outside the hospitals.

A nurse from Madikeri said that the government has recognised their work and has assured them that it will provide the allowance.

However, it should reach us when we need it, she added.

Covid warriors said that they have been collecting swab samples from people living in remote areas and hilly regions.

Also, the Covid warriors have provided medication to people who were in home isolation.

They have worked in hospitals by wearing the PPE kit during the entire day.

The Covid warriors urged the government to hike their salaries.

District health officer Dr Mohan said that the amount towards the risk allowance has been released and will be paid to the Covid warriors within the next four days.