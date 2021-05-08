Covid warriors risk life to provide medicines, create awareness

P Indira, who works as a junior health assistant at the primary health sub-centre in Balele, is one of the frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The centre covers the areas of Balaji, Kamate and Chennangolli villages, along with Balele and surrounding regions.

With Asha workers Geetha and Suneetha, Indira visits the houses of the Covid-19 infected people in the region to provide medicines prescribed by the doctor. Anganwadi teacher Sulochana of Kamate village, too, helps them.

They have no facility of vehicles and therefore have to walk all the way to the remote places in these villages.

Indira said that there have been times when people make disrespectful remarks about her and other health workers accompanying her. However, the Covid-19 positive persons thank her and the team.

Perseverance and dedication to work have kept her going, she adds.

If she leaves her house in the morning, she can return only by evening, as the team has to cover many families.

She is also unable to have food at regular intervals after the Covid-19 cases have increased.

Son accompanies mother

Indira has a four-year-old son and she cannot leave him at home during her duty as there is no one at her house to look after him. Therefore, she takes him along, during her visits to rural areas.

After the second wave of Covid-19 hit the region, she has been leaving him at her mother-in-law's house in Betri.

She has provided Covid-19 vaccinations to 127 beneficiaries so far. Among those who have availed the first dose, three persons have contracted Covid-19. However, the intensity of the virus infection is not high.

Indira had also collected the swab samples of many people for laboratory investigation. She has been taking all precautionary measures including wearing PPE kits.

Indira has also been getting help from her male colleagues from Balele health centre when there is a lot of pressure at work.

'Take care of your family members too'

Usha Jayesh, an Asha worker from Shanivarasanthe, has called upon the people to take care of their family members, especially the elders, along with taking care of themselves.

She has been working in the health department for the last 13 years. Till the Covid-19 pandemic crept in, she was creating awareness among people on various facilities made available by the health department.

"We are working amid fear, even during holidays, to create awareness," said Usha.

She opined that last year, people were not very serious. After the second wave of Covid-19 spread fast and claimed several lives, people have turned cautious.

Especially, the youth have become more aware, she said.

However, the youth should not think that they can get through as they have more immunity to the virus compared to elders. This may not be true with all youngsters, said Usha.

The youth should strictly follow social distancing and other precautionary measures and Covid-19 guidelines. They should receive the vaccination when it is available, added Usha.