Cow electrocuted

Cow electrocuted

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Apr 30 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 22:59 ist

A cow died after it was electrocuted in Gandhadakoti on Friday.

Three cows were grazing near the transformer at Gandhadakoti-Gondibasavanahalli Main road when electricity flowing from the transformer suddenly electrocuted a cow. Fortunately, two other cows were saved.

The deceased cow was two years old and was of Sindhi breed. It was owned by a farmer Manjunath.

Soon after the incident, the local residents alerted the CESC and the power was disconnected.

Gram Panchayat former member D S Harish, Lokesh and Puttaswamy have urged authorities to shift the transformer from the residential area.

There is no enclosure for the transformer, they said and demanded compensation for the farmer who lost his cow which was worth Rs 40,000.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cow electrocuted
Gandhadakoti
transformer
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010

Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

 