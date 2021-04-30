Cow electrocuted

A cow died after it was electrocuted in Gandhadakoti on Friday.
Three cows were grazing near the transformer at Gandhadakoti-Gondibasavanahalli Main road when electricity flowing from the transformer suddenly electrocuted a cow. Fortunately, two other cows were saved.
The deceased cow was two years old and was of Sindhi breed. It was owned by a farmer Manjunath.
Soon after the incident, the local residents alerted the CESC and the power was disconnected.
Gram Panchayat former member D S Harish, Lokesh and Puttaswamy have urged authorities to shift the transformer from the residential area.
There is no enclosure for the transformer, they said and demanded compensation for the farmer who lost his cow which was worth Rs 40,000.
