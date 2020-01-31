CPCRI bags award for outstanding contributions

The ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) was ranked first and received the Best Centre 2019-20 award at a programme held in Madhya Pradesh recently.

The award was presented during the 35thAnnual Workshop of All India Coordinated Research Project on Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (AICRP on PHET) held at Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya (JNKVV) in Jabalpur.

The ICAR-CPCRI, Kasaragod, is one among the 31 centres under the AICRP on PHET. The award was in recognition of outstanding contributions in developing and popularising technologies related to coconut such as coconut ice-cream, virgin coconut oil, cocoa bean to bite chocolate, coconut sugar among others.

The ICAR-CPCRI had transferred four new technologies to five entrepreneurs and four existing technologies to 16 entrepreneurs and had released five new value-added products.

The CPCRI had also participated in seven Krishi Melas, trade fairs, exhibitions, technology, machinery demonstration Melas, published six research articles in international research journals and nine technical popular articles and received one patent.

CPCRI Principal Scientist Dr M R Manikantan and CPCRI Scientist Dr R Pandiselvan received the award from JNKVV Vice Chancellor Dr P K Bisen.

Dr S N Jha, ADG (Process Engineering) and Dr S K Tyagi, Project Coordinator of AICRP on PHET, were present.