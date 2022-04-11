CPI protests against rise in prices of essential commodities

The CPI Mangaluru taluk unit members staged a protest against the rise in the prices of essential commodities, in front of the mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru.

CPI DK and Udupi district secretary V Kukyan, addressing the protestors, charged that BJP had failed to fulfil the poll promises.

"India has been lagging behind in all fields after the BJP came to power. We are in the 142nd position in the health sector. While in Global Hunger Index, India ranks 101 out of 116 countries. The infant mortality rate is also on the rise," he said.

He accused the BJP government of raking up religious issues for political purposes.

Construction worker leader M Karunakara said the rise in the prices of fuel has caused huge distress to the general public.