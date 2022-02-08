CPL tourney from February 11

Coastalwood Artistes and Technicians Sahakari Okkuta will organise Coastalwood Premier League (CPL) tournament at Sahyadri College ground in Adyar from February 11 to 13.
Seven teams will take part in the tournament. Three teams of women are the highlight of CPL, said Okkuta cultural secretary Lakshmish Suvarna.
There will be live streaming of the tournament, he said.
