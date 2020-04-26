Cracks on embankment, road of Pumpwell flyover

The embankment of Pumpwell flyover on NH 66 developed cracks after the first showers that had lashed Mangaluru on Saturday. The flyover was opened for traffic three months ago.

After an inordinate delay in the construction of the flyover, the work was completed in the final week of January and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had inaugurated it on January 31, this year. Cracks also appeared on the road and its embankment.

Heavy rain had lashed the city on Friday night. The water collected on the flyover had flown on the road triggering cracks and sliding of mud, charged the locals.