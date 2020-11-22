Create a world of Kodava folklore, says M C Nanaiah

Former minister M C Nanaiah called upon Kodava Samaja associations to take up an innovative project to feature Kodava culture and way of life.

He was speaking after releasing four books brought out by Kodava Makkada Koota, during a programme held at Patrika Bhavan in Madikeri, on Sunday.

Nanaiah felt that the Kodagu needs to have a museum for Kodava culture, in the format of ‘Janapada Loka’ in Ramanagar, which was a brainchild of folklore scholar Dr Nagegowda.

“There are high chances of the project not serving the purpose if the government takes up the work. Therefore, Kodava Samaja associations should initiate the project with the help of various like-minded organisations,” he said and lamented that the work on Kodava Heritage Centre, which was initiated by the government, is now stagnant.

The former minister meanwhile said that the books on Kodava culture and tradition should not be confined to Kodava language, but, should be published in various other languages.

“All must forget their differences and contribute towards the creation of a harmonious society,” he added.

He meanwhile said that senior writer Bacharaniyanda Appanna is a guide for budding writers.

Lamenting over the pervading corruption in society, he pointed out that the vice chancellor posts in the universities are being literally ‘purchased’ by the aspirants nowadays, which shows how low the education system has stooped.

Introspection is required in this regard, he said.

‘Moily did not constitute Kodava Academy’

M C Nanaiah said that in some books it has been depicted that former chief minister Veerappa Moily had himself constituted Kodava Sahitya Academy.

“But, in reality, when I was in the opposition, I had mounted pressure on the government headed by then chief minister Veerappa Moily to institute Kodava Academy, after he announced Tulu Academy. During the chief ministerial tenure of J H Patel, the then Kannada and Culture minister B T Lalitha Nayak proposed to merge all linguistic academies into one. But, I opposed the proposal and convinced the chief minister to retain the academies,” he added.

Nanaiah meanwhile released the book ‘Ottajodi’ on the occasion.

Releasing the book ‘Changira’ authored by Bacharaniyanda Appanna, MLC Veena Achaiah said that the cultural aspects should not be forgotten.

She hoped that the Kodava Sahitya Academy will take steps to preserve the tradition towards handing it over to the next generation.

Releasing the book ‘Appanna Dampathi Kanda America’, Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy chairperson Ammatanda Parvathi Appaiah said that Appanna couple has gathered a huge knowledge by visiting various countries.

Kodagu Press Club president Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa released the book ‘Appanna Dampathi Kanda Europe’, on the occasion.

He said that getting awards by lobbying is very discouraging for the real achievers.

Bacharaniyanda Ranu Appanna and international hockey player Ajjamada Mayur Subbaiah were present.

Kodava Makkada Koota president Bollajira B Ayyappa, secretary Puttarira Arun Kalaiah and director Baleyada Divya Mandappa were present.