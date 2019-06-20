Udupi Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati has directed officials to submit details of programmes that can implemented in order to check atrocities on children and create awareness on child helpline, within 10 days.

Speaking at a meeting, she said awareness can be created by pasting posters, wall writing, through Asha workers and also by pasting posters on child helpline in autorickshaws and buses.

A review should be done on the calls received at the child helpline and action should taken every month. The logo of child helpline should be used in the programmes of health department and other departments concerned. Under the peer-level initiative, children should be identified at the village level to create awareness on child helpline.

Superintendent Nisha James said priority should be accorded to the statements of the children when it comes to their protection.

Udupi Child Helpline Coordindator Aravind said the child helpline had received 22 calls since March.

He appealed to the authorities on providing facilities to the helpline and make arrangements to invite childline coordinator to grama sabhas. Child protection policy should be implemented in all the schools, he urged.