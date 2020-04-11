District In-charge Minister C T Ravi has directed Asha workers to visit houses in villages to create awareness on Covid-19.
The minister visited Lakhya, Hiregowja, Bilekallalli, Lakkammanahalli, Hulikere, Nidaghatta, Nagaralu, Jodihochihalli, Devanooru, Chikkadevanooru Gram Panchayats and convened a meeting of village-level task force officials.
He said Asha workers should collect information on people who have arrived from other states as well as countries.
If anyone is suffering from the symptoms of Covid, then it should be brought to the notice of the health officials, he said.
Ravi urged the officials to give priority for the construction of farm ponds and percolation pits under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and also ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water in the villages.
