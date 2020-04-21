District legal services authority member secretary Basavaraj Chengati said that there is a need to create awareness on Covid-19 among children.
Speaking during his visit to Sooryodaya Samaja Seva Adoption Centre on Tuesday, he said Covid-19 is spreading at a faster rate in the country. Everyone should join hands with the government in containing the spread of Covid-19.
There is a need to give priority to cleanliness at child care centres. Nutritious food should be supplied to the children, he said.
There is a need to create awareness of social distancing among children. Sanitizers should be used to clean hands frequently. Any health issues should not be neglected, he said.
