'Create awareness on Covid-19 among children'

District legal services authority member secretary Basavaraj Chengati and others during a visit to an adoption centre in Chikkamagaluru.

District legal services authority member secretary Basavaraj Chengati said that there is a need to create awareness on Covid-19 among children.

Speaking during his visit to Sooryodaya Samaja Seva Adoption Centre on Tuesday, he said Covid-19 is spreading at a faster rate in the country. Everyone should join hands with the government in containing the spread of Covid-19.

There is a need to give priority to cleanliness at child care centres. Nutritious food should be supplied to the children, he said.

There is a need to create awareness of social distancing among children. Sanitizers should be used to clean hands frequently. Any health issues should not be neglected, he said.

