Create awareness on Kannada, says judge

There is a need to create awareness on Kannada among children by their parents at a young age, felt Senior Civil Judge Noorunnisa.

She was speaking during a session held at Kannada Sahithya Sammelana.

“Kannada is known for its diversity. The language changes depending on the culture. There is a need to work towards saving the Kannada language. We can express our emotions only through our language. A language acts as a connecting bridge between people,” she said.

Journalist Chidwilas said, “The elected representatives should be Jan Sevaks and work for the upliftment of the people. Unfortunately, elected representatives are engaged only in issuing promises and not fulfilling them.”