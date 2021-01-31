Create awareness on Kannada, says judge

Create awareness on Kannada, says judge

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 31 2021, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 00:43 ist

There is a need to create awareness on Kannada among children by their parents at a young age, felt Senior Civil Judge Noorunnisa. 

She was speaking during a session held at Kannada Sahithya Sammelana.

“Kannada is known for its diversity. The language changes depending on the culture. There is a need to work towards saving the Kannada language. We can express our emotions only through our language. A language acts as a connecting bridge between people,” she said. 

Journalist Chidwilas said, “The elected representatives should be Jan Sevaks and work for the upliftment of the people. Unfortunately, elected representatives are engaged only in issuing promises and not fulfilling them.” 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kannada
Senior Civil Judge Noorunnisa
Kodagu

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 