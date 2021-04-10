'Create awareness on online applications for BPL ration cards'

Zilla Panchayat President B A Harish said that beneficiaries can apply online for the new BPL ration cards. Officials should create awareness on the same.

He was speaking during the Karnataka development programmes review meeting at the Zilla Panchayat office recently.

"Several eligible families are yet to get ration cards. To avail BPL cards, one needs to apply online. The officials from food and civil supplies should create awareness about the same," he added.

ZP Standing Committee on Social Justice president Hosamane Kavitha Prabhakar said that rich and influential people possess BPL card, while the poor are forced to run from pillar to post to get BPL cards. All the eligible beneficiaries should get BPL ration cards.

She urged the officials to furnish details on BPL and APL card holders to all the Zilla Panchayat members.

Zilla Panchayat vice president Lokeshwari Gopal said that several villages in the district are yet to get electricity connections. Responding to this, the ZP president directed CESC personnel to accelerate the work under Sowbhagya scheme.

Standing Committee on Agriculture and Industry president K R Manjula said that silt should be removed from rivers, to check the flooding of layouts in Kushalnagar.

Responding to this, ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena said that mines and geology officials have been directed to convene a meeting with the deputy commissioner, to discuss about the sand in the rivers.