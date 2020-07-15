Create awareness on road safety measures, says DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy directed the officials to create awareness on road safety among the people. Traffic signboards should be installed.

Chairing district road safety committee meeting, she said safety programmes should be taken up by utilising the funds available under district road safety committee. The police and transport departments should jointly take up road safety programmes.

She said traffic signboards should be mounted wherever it is necessary in the district. The pending work on toilets at the new private bus stand in Madikeri and private bus stand in Kushalnagar should be completed at the earliest.

The work on electricity connections and stormwater drains to ensure that rainwater does not enter the bus stands should be taken up on a priority basis.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra also spoke on road safety measures to be taken in the district.

RTO Manjunath Shirolli, KSRTC Madiker unit manager Geetha, CMC assistant executive engineer M S Rajendra Kumar and others were present.