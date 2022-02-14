'Create conducive atmosphere at home'

'Create conducive atmosphere at home'

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 14 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 23:00 ist
Artist Harish Saga and team sculpted a sand sculpture titled ‘Stand up for the Children’ to create awareness on addiction among children on the shores of Malpe Beach.

Parents should create a conducive atmosphere for the comprehensive development of children by inculcating good values along with imparting education, said District Cooperative Union President Jayakara Shetty Indrali. 

He was speaking during a programme organised to create awareness about addiction among children organised by Dr A V Baliga Memorial Hospital, Rotary Club, Manipal, and Badagabettu Cooperative Society. 

“As the economic resources increased, the mental peace moved away from individuals. Large families are giving way to nuclear families. In the name of freedom, children are separated,” he said. 

Senior Civil Judge S Sharmila said, “There are chances of children falling to alcohol addiction if any one of the parents is addicted to it. When a father, in an inebriated condition resorts to violence at home, it will have an impact on the minds of the children. There are chances of girl children refusing to marry after they grow up.” 

Parents should inculcate good thoughts in children through their actions. When there is a conducive atmosphere at home, it will have a positive impact on the minds of the children. Parents should behave responsibly, she added. 

The legal services authority has been providing free legal aid to those women who are in distress. By submitting documents to prove the income limits, one can avail of free legal aid.

Several cases can be solved through Lok Adalat which will be held from March 12. 

Parents shared their opinion on children who were addicted.

Psychiatrist Dr P V Bhandary and others were present. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

conducive atmosphere
good values
children
Addiction
Senior Civil Judge S Sharmila
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Social media in awe of elderly Kashmiri woman's English

Social media in awe of elderly Kashmiri woman's English

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

 