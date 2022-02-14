'Create conducive atmosphere at home'

Parents should create a conducive atmosphere for the comprehensive development of children by inculcating good values along with imparting education, said District Cooperative Union President Jayakara Shetty Indrali.

He was speaking during a programme organised to create awareness about addiction among children organised by Dr A V Baliga Memorial Hospital, Rotary Club, Manipal, and Badagabettu Cooperative Society.

“As the economic resources increased, the mental peace moved away from individuals. Large families are giving way to nuclear families. In the name of freedom, children are separated,” he said.

Senior Civil Judge S Sharmila said, “There are chances of children falling to alcohol addiction if any one of the parents is addicted to it. When a father, in an inebriated condition resorts to violence at home, it will have an impact on the minds of the children. There are chances of girl children refusing to marry after they grow up.”

Parents should inculcate good thoughts in children through their actions. When there is a conducive atmosphere at home, it will have a positive impact on the minds of the children. Parents should behave responsibly, she added.

The legal services authority has been providing free legal aid to those women who are in distress. By submitting documents to prove the income limits, one can avail of free legal aid.

Several cases can be solved through Lok Adalat which will be held from March 12.

Parents shared their opinion on children who were addicted.

Psychiatrist Dr P V Bhandary and others were present.