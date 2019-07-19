Crew member sustains injuries while lashing crane hook

A crew member aboard the MV Vishva Prena was medically evacuated after he sustained neck injuries while lashing the crane hook on Thursday night. He is reportedly safe and undergoing treatment at the AJ Hospital here.

India Coast Guard DHQ 3 here coordinated the medical evacuation of 30-year-old Sonu Soni through a local agent. Soni sustained neck injuries while lashing the crane hook, said Coast Guard Commander, S S Dasila. The vessel was on passage to Kochi.

It was asked to head closer to the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) harbour to facilitate evacuation after they received information from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai, said Dasila.