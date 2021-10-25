Cricket fan dies of cardiac arrest

A cricket fan in Somwarpet, devastated by India’s crushing defeat at the hands of Pakistan, suffered a cardiac arrest and died on Sunday night.
The deceased is D A Uday (55), a resident of Doddamalthe.
He was watching the TV with utmost interest and suffered a massive heart attack within 10 minutes of India losing the match.
Though he was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.
