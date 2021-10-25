Cricket fan dies of cardiac arrest

Cricket fan dies of cardiac arrest

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Oct 25 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 23:12 ist
D A Uday

A cricket fan in Somwarpet, devastated by India’s crushing defeat at the hands of Pakistan, suffered a cardiac arrest and died on Sunday night. 

The deceased is D A Uday (55), a resident of Doddamalthe.

He was watching the TV with utmost interest and suffered a massive heart attack within 10 minutes of India losing the match.

Though he was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

cricket fan
dies of cardiac arrest
India-Pakistan cricket match
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

 