CRPF soldier gets 20-year jail term

C D Nitin, a CRPF soldier and a resident of Manandavadi, Kerala, has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and has been imposed with a fine of Rs 96,000 by the Second Additional District and Session Court, in a case of sexual assault on a minor girl.

Nitin had sexually assaulted the victim on March 12, 2019. A complaint in this regard was submitted by the victim’s mother to the police.

The police had filed cases under IPC section 448, 376, 506 and Pocso Act.

Investigating the case, Madikeri CPI Nagegowda submitted a charge sheet to the court.

Hearing the case, Judge B G Rama imposed 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 under IPC section 376, one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 under IPC section 448, two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under IPC section 506 and 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 40,000 fine under Pocso Act.

Out of the fine amount, Rs 80,000 should be provided to the victim as compensation, said the court.