Cruise season kicks off at New Mangalore Port

The cruise season has officially begun at the New Mangalore Port with a cruise vessel calling at the port on Monday. Vessel AIDAvita, with 1300 passengers and 204 crew onboard, called at the port on Monday morning.

The vessel came from Goa and will be leaving for Kochi after sightseeing in and around Mangaluru. Around 400 to 500 passengers onboard have opted to visit various local destinations, said New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) Chairman A V Ramana.

The NMPT has facilitated heli-tourism for the passengers opting to visit various tourist destinations. Accordingly, 16 passengers, who will arrive in another cruise vessel on November 12, have booked a visit to the Bekal Fort and 1000 pillar Basadi in Moodbidri.

Ramana said that 24 cruise vessels have already confirmed their visit to the New Mangalore Port in the current season.