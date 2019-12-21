Curfew in relaxed for 2 hrs; Mangaluru remains peaceful

The curfew imposed in Mangaluru Commissionerate jurisdiction limits was relaxed for two hours in the morning (6 am to 8 am), to allow the public to purchase essential commodities. Mangaluru continues to remain peaceful.

A large number of people had visited the market to purchase essential commodities as many failed to get even milk in the morning. As the police asked the traders to close down the shops at 8 am, many were inconvenienced. Shops selling vegetables and other essential commodities were allowed to open during the relaxation period. However, police were dispersing those seen moving in groups in various parts of the city.

As curfew is clamped till December 22 midnight, no buses are operating in Mangaluru. KSRTC buses are operating from Bengaluru till Uppinangady. All the buses from Hubballi to Mangaluru are operating till Udupi.

Only a handful of vehicles were seen on the roads in Mangaluru. The police have strengthened security near DC’s office, Kandak, Falnir, and State Bank areas in Mangaluru.

Rajya Sabha Member Binoy Viswam in Mangaluru was detained by the police at Lalbagh Circle on Saturday. He, along with five associates, was taken to custody. They were planning to protest near Gandhi Statue at Lalbagh.