Curtains come down on two-day literary meet

Curtains came down on the 15th edition of the district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana and golden jubilee celebrations of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

Resolutions were passed in the literary meeting. Kannada Sahitya Parishat honorary treasurer S A Muralidhar presented the resolution.

District unit president Lokesh Sagar presided over the meeting.

The literary meet urged the government to announce a support price for coffee, after realising the problems faced by the growers, following the vagaries of nature and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian government should posthumously announce Bharat Rathna for Field Marshal K M Cariappa, who had served as first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, they said.

The literary meet also urged the government should carry out various programmes to give priority for Kannada in border areas. A special grant should be released to focus on promoting tourism in Kodagu district. The district had been reeling under the vagaries of nature for the last three years.

Resolutions passed in the Jilla Sahitya Sammelana

*Kannada teachers should be appointed by the government in all the polytechnic colleges and engineering colleges coming under the technical education department.

*There is a need to frame laws to save River Cauvery from getting polluted.

*More grants should be released to promote sports in Kodagu district.

*There is a need to provide sites and other facilities for those who serve the nation.

*The government should initiate measures to provide compensation for any damages following an increase in the man-animal conflict.

*The government and the district administration should initiate measures to provide parking for vehicles in Madikeri.