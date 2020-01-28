Customs commissionerate to use faceless assessment

Mangaluru Customs Commissionerate, with jurisdiction over New Mangalore Port and Karwar Port, is all prepared to implement the ‘faceless assessment scheme’.

Baswaraj Nalegave, Mangaluru Commissioner of Customs, said while chairing an International Customs Day programme organised at Hotel Ocean Pearl on Tuesday.

“The scheme announced in the previous budget was implemented on a pilot basis in Chennai and Bengaluru. The e-assessment scheme eliminates a physical interface between an assessing officer and an assesee,” he explained.

“The ‘direct-port-delivery’ system, where the importer can take the cargo from the wharf directly to the factory, and the ‘self-sealing’ of the cargo by the exporter, based on compliance, were significant steps to promote the ease of doing business,” he stressed.

The commissioner pointed out that customs are the real guardians of the economy.

Rohini Salian, retired chief public prosecutor from Mumbai, inaugurated the programme. She expressed regret that departments do not work together. “There is little interaction among the departments,” she said and added, “Without expectation, one must work with dedication.”

Commissioner of GST Imamuddin Ahmad and New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) Chairman A V Ramana also spoke on the occasion.

The Samman awards were presented to MRPL (top exporter), Nedcommodities India Private Limited (exporter), MCF (top importer in terms of duty payment), M K Agrotech (importer), and Clifford D’Souza of Export Trade Link Agencies (services to Customs).

Certificate of commendation

In a departure from the past, certificates of commendation were presented to officers from other agencies.

The certificates were presented to the Anti-Rowdy Squad (enforcing Customs Act 1962), CISF Sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar Mahwar (detection of four cases) and assistant engineer in NMPT Deekshit (installation of container scanner at NMPT).

Certificates were also awarded to Superintendent of Customs N Umesh Kadambalithaya, Lionel Fernandes, Inspector of Customs Sinmaya Pradhan, Rohidas Naik, Sumanth Prasad (executive assistant in administrative section), Abdul Kadir Jilani (officer in marine wing) and Madivalayya V Hiremath.