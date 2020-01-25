Cyanide kept in bank locker, claims hoax bomb caller Adithya Rao

Serial hoax bomb caller Adithya Rao, during interrogation, claimed that the items kept in a safe locker of a private bank in Kunjibettu included 150 grams of cyanide.

The investigating team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Belliyappa, did discover a white powdery substance after opening the safe locker in the presence of the bank officials on Saturday.

Though it was a holiday for the bank on account of fourth Saturday, employees were summoned to the bank and made to open the locker by the police.

Police sources confirmed that 150 grams of powder, among other items, was found in the safe locker. “Adithya has claimed that the powdery substance was Cyanide. We have sent the substance to the forensic science laboratory for confirmation,” police sources said. Later, Adithya Rao was taken to Malpe.

He had confessed to the police that after placing bomb at the Mangaluru International Airport, he had called the terminal manager warning of a bomb in the Indigo flight to Bengaluru (6E528), sitting on a bench of a petty shop located close to the Malpe police station.

After the call, Adithya had dumped the SIM card and left for Bengaluru, where he eventually surrendered to the police. The police, however, failed to trace the SIM card.

A case has been booked against Adithya at the Bajpe police station for making the hoax bomb call. Police sources said that he will be taken to Karkala as he had worked there in a restaurant after completing the Mahajar formalities in Malpe.