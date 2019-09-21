Cyanide Mohan convicted again

Serial killer Cyanide Mohan was convicted of murdering a woman from Manjeshwara by the Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on September 25.

The Court upheld the arguments of Public Prosecutor Judith O M Crasta and convicted Mohan for murdering the 33-year-old woman from Bekooru in Manjeshwara. The victim was a music teacher and had come in contact with Mohan in 2007, after he had introduced himself as Sudhakar Acharya employed in the forest department.

On the pretext of recording her voice for an audio company, he had taken her to Bengaluru on May 28, 2007, where they had physical contact. On May 29, he convinced her to keep her gold ornaments in the hotel itself, as they were going to perform a puja ritual.

The unsuspecting victim believed Mohan. As they reached Bengaluru bus stand, Mohan asked her to swallow a tablet in the bus stand toilet to prevent any unwanted pregnancy. As soon as the woman consumed the tablet presuming it to be a contraceptive pill, she collapsed and died. Mohan had returned to the lodge and had fled with her gold ornaments.

The ornaments were sold in Mangaluru. When the police were investigating the death of a woman on October 26, 2009, at Barimaru, Mohan had confessed to the murder of woman from Manjeshwara. As many as 38 witnesses had deposed before the judge Sayidunnisa. The court also took into consideration 49 documents submitted by the police.