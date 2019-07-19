Cyanide Mohan gets life imprisonment in 17th case

Serial rapist ‘Cyanide Mohan’ was awarded imprisonment until last breath without remission (parole) by the Sixth Additional District and Sessions Judge Sayeedunnisa on Thursday.

Cyanide Mohan was declared guilty of murdering his 17th victim from Manjeshwar in Kasargod district on July 12.

Mohan had befriended the 26-year-old victim, hailing from Paivalike village near Manjeshwar. Introducing himself as Sudhakar, an employee of an insurance firm, he had invited her for marriage talks in Mangaluru.

Meeting

The victim, accompanied by a relative, had met Mohan in Mangaluru on April 20, 2006. The relative had last seen the victim board a bus along with Mohan.

Following his modus operandi, Cyanide Mohan took his victim to a lodging in Madikeri and, after raping her, had forced her to consume cyanide tablets the following morning. He had returned to Mangaluru the same morning and pledged her gold ornaments.

The murder came to light only after the arrest of Mohan on October 21, 2009.

As many as 41 witnesses were paraded in the court and 50 documents were submitted. Sixth additional district and sessions judge Sayeedunnisa upheld the arguments of Public Prosecutor Judith O M Crasta and awarded imprisonment until his last breath to Cyanide Mohan.