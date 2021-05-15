Cyclone Tauktae causes heavy rainfall in several parts of Karnataka

Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, rough sea and high tides lashed the seashores in Ullal, Someshwara, Ucchila, Sasihithlu and other areas following the formation of Cyclone Tauktae over the Arabian Sea on Saturday.

The Dakshina Kannada district has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Friday night. The waves washed away several boulders which were dumped and sand dunes that were created to prevent sea erosion at Ucchila and Ullal. The erosion has intensified in the sea erosion-prone areas in the district.

A Hindu crematorium at Rudrapada in Someshwara was washed away. In fact, the retaining wall of the crematorium was damaged on Friday following high tide. On Saturday, a portion of the structure was washed away and the remaining collapsed.

Water from the sea has entered houses at Ullal and Mogaveerapattana. A masjid at Mukkachery, Kileriyanagara is facing threat. The waves have been lashing Kotepura and Seaground areas as well.

Water from the sea has entered Ullal-Ucchila road and several coconut trees were washed away. Around 67 houses are facing threat in Ucchila-Battappady area from sea erosion.

Children were seen watching the high tide waves at Someshwara. Chandrashekar, a resident of Ucchila said “boulders that were dumped have been washed away. Crores of rupees have been spent to check sea erosion. The tetrapod structures have developed cracks. If one cyclone can bring in so much fear among residents, how can we survive the whole monsoon?" he asks.

Further, sand dunes created to check sea erosion in the Ucchila area is getting eroded because of the waves. The retaining cement wall constructed at Ullal area has developed cracks and residents fear that the wall will collapse.

A structure built for a shop at Sasihithlu-Munda beach -- the confluence of rivers Nandini and Shambhavi with the Arabian Sea -- too collapsed following strong waves.

Several houses were in knee-deep water at Uchchila Kudru following heavy rains triggered by the cyclone. Water from the Arabian Sea has entered the rivulets thus increasing the water level around the island, the residents said.