Cyclone Tauktae: Nine stranded on tug boat 'Coromandel' rescued

In a joint synergy operations by Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy, nine people were rescued from Tug Coromandal Surrender IX on Monday. The tug had run aground at Mulki Rock, five nautical miles away from Kaup Light House.

While five of the survivors were rescued by Indian Coast Guard Ship Varaha, four survivors were winched by IN 702 of Indian Navy Ex Kochi, said Indian Coast Guard Karnataka Commander DIG Venkatesh.

The tug boat, Coromondal, had drifted after being cut loose from its anchorage point at New Mangalore Port (NMP) due to Cyclone Tauktea on May 15. The Coast Guard authorities found out their location after they sent a message on May 16.

The ICG and Coastal Security Police personnel could not take up rescue operations due to rough seas with waves upto six metres and wind speed above 25 knots.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said all members on board the tug boat are safe. Their health will be monitored at the NMPT hospital for next 24 hours. They will also be tested for Covid-19.

Click here for live updates on Cyclone Tauktae