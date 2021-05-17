Cyclone Tauktae: Nine stranded on tug boat rescued

Cyclone Tauktae: Nine stranded on tug boat 'Coromandel' rescued

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said all members on board the tug boat are safe

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 17 2021, 14:09 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 14:10 ist
The stranded tug boat. Credit: Information Department

In a joint synergy operations by Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy, nine people were rescued from Tug Coromandal Surrender IX on Monday. The tug had run aground at Mulki Rock, five nautical miles away from Kaup Light House.

While five of the survivors were rescued by Indian Coast Guard Ship Varaha, four survivors were winched by IN 702 of Indian Navy Ex Kochi, said Indian Coast Guard Karnataka Commander DIG Venkatesh.

The tug boat, Coromondal, had drifted after being cut loose from its anchorage point at New Mangalore Port (NMP) due to Cyclone Tauktea on May 15. The Coast Guard authorities found out their location after they sent a message on May 16.

The ICG and Coastal Security Police personnel could not take up rescue operations due to rough seas with waves upto six metres and wind speed above 25 knots.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said all members on board the tug boat are safe. Their health will be monitored at the NMPT hospital for next 24 hours. They will also be tested for Covid-19.

Click here for live updates on Cyclone Tauktae

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cyclone Tauktae

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

In Pics | Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc

In Pics | Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency

DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency

Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations

Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations

Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes

Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

 