Cyclone Tauktae: No oil spillage from Tug Alliance

The owner of Tug Alliance, salvaged recently on the shores of Kadipatna in Padubidri, had applied for statutory clearances for removal of the tug from the capsized location and is now awaiting instructions and permission from the Marine Mercantile Department (MMD).

No oil or pollutant was found in the sea surrounding the vessel and a detailed survey for any oil remaining on deck is in progress. A 'No Pollution certificate' is also expected in a day or two, MRPL GM (Corporate communications) Dr Rudolph Noronha said.

Two tug boats had capsized, resulting in loss of five lives, during Cyclone Tauktae.

The vessel is owned by a company named M/s V S Shipping and their main contractor was M/s Under Water Services Limited. This vessel was approaching NMP for berthing, before the accident. M/s Under Water Services assists MRPL in operation and maintenance of the SPM (single point mooring) facility located 17 km from the shore. The reasons behind the accident are being investigated by competent authorities.

He said MRPL is assisting administration in monitoring for any developments at this vessel. The MRPL has been closely following up the efforts made by both the vessel owners and the contractor and extending them all possible support and assistance in expediting the removal of the tug from the capsized location.

The MRPL, in larger public interest, is assisting both these concerns in liasoning with administration, competent authorities and the owner of the vessel and contractor continuously to ensure that the tug can be removed from the capsized location at the earliest, he added.