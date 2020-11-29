D K Shivakumar has a habit of issuing statements, says Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka asked KPCC President D K Shivakumar to produce the ‘video’ that he had spoken of while referring to the suicide bid by N R Santhosh, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary.

It looks like Shivakumar has a habit of issuing statements, he said.

The suicide bid by Santhosh is his personal issue. It has no connection to the party or the government, he added.

D K Shivakumar is creating a flutter politically by speaking about a ‘video’ and turning the suicide bid issue into a political controversy, said the minister.

Further, Ashoka reiterated that Yediyurappa will continue as the chief minister for the next two and a half years. There is no doubt over it.

‘No dissidence in the party’

There is no dissidence within the party. I too had visited Delhi. No developments have taken place on change in leadership, he added.

The BJP will abide by its promise and will act accordingly. Munirathna and M T Nagaraj should have patience, he said.

Minister Narayana Gowda stirred a controversy stating that N R Santhosh had not attempted to commit suicide. He fell sick due to medicine reaction. Now he is recovering.

Mysuru District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said, “Some confusion occurred between a few MLAs and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri during the KDP meeting. I will stay in Mysuru on Monday and will settle the issue smoothly.”

“Regarding the cabinet expansion, it is left to the discretion of the chief minister. No one has faced injustice. Those who lost the election were given MLC seats as well,” he said.

BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra said that the BJP has a full majority and the government is safe.

The cabinet expansion will take place after the approval from Central leaders, he added.