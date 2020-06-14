Daily wager falls from tree, dies

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Jun 14 2020, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 22:05 ist

A labourer died after falling from a coconut tree in Hirikara village on Sunday.

Thimmaiah (55), a daily wager from Hirikara, is the deceased. Thimmaiah, who had climbed the coconut tree in the farm belonging to one Komari Gowda, slipped and fell down. Even though he was rushed to a hospital in Mysore after providing first aid in the government hospital in Somvarpet, Thimmaiah did not respond to the treatment and breathed his last.

Based on the complaint lodged by Thimmiah's younger brother Chennaiah, a case was registered by Shanivarasanthe police station.

