Dak Seva Awards presented to eight people

The Dak Seva Awards were presented to eight postal department personnel in recognition of their services. The state-level awards were given away during the four-day philatelic exhibition ‘Karnapex 2019.’

The ‘Postal Heroes’ were given the title of Dak Seva along with a citation and a purse of Rs 5,000.

The award winners are R Thippesway, postman, Beedarhalli branch in Bengaluru East; Bharathi Kannan of MTS Mail Motor Service of Multi tasking staff division, Bengaluru; Mahantesh Shivappa Hosamani, deputy postman, Ramadurga Sub Post Office; N Govindappa, Supervisor, Bengaluru division; K Srinidhi, assistant postal superintendent, Ballari Division; Assistant Post Master General T R Shankar, N Vasudevan of Chikkodi division and Post Woman Mangala Bhagavath of Hulasoora Sub Post Office. Vishva Pavan Pati, Additional Director General (ADG), Department of Posts, Charles Lobo, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka and others were present.