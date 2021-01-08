Dakshina Kannada authorities ban poultry supply from Kerala

Dakshina Kannada authorities ban Kerala poultry supply

District Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra instructed managements of poultry farms to be vigilant and ensure cleanliness in their premises

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 08 2021, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 15:54 ist
A team of health experts, from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, led by Dr Ruchi Jain visit a bird flu affected area at Karuvatta in Alappuzha district. Credit: PTI File Photo

In view of the spread of bird flu in Kerala, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has banned the transportation of poultry from the state.

In a notification, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra also directed that vehicles taking poultry from the district to Kerala should be disinfected while re-entering the district after offloading.

He said the precautionary measure is essential since bird flu (H5N8) is being reported in Kerala.

The departments of health and animal husbandry have taken adequate measures and there is no need for people here to panic, he said.

Rajendra instructed managements of poultry farms to be vigilant and ensure cleanliness in their premises.

Veterinarians have been directed to regularly visit poultry farms in their areas.

He also asked people to inform veterinary officials in case of unnatural deaths of chicken and other birds.

Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada
Mangaluru
Kerala
Bird Flu

